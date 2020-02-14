|
Joan Marion Dillon went peacefully to Jesus' arms on Feb. 9th, 2020.
She led a life that was devoted to her husband and family. She had an open door to all.
Joan was born in Brooklyn, NY on June 22, 1933, where she met her singing Navy man Toy Dillon in 1952. In August of that year, only 2 weeks after meeting, they were married. From that moment on her adventure started. Two years into their marriage they welcomed a daughter, Debbie to their family. After Toy was discharged from the Navy, they moved to Ames, IA, where Joan worked and helped Toy earn his degree from Iowa State. While living in Iowa, their daughter Linda was born. Always open to new adventures, Joan and family moved to Modesto, CA where their son Todd joined the family. From Modesto it was on to Stockton, then Lodi for many years, followed by Hanford and McCloud. For over 25 wonderful years, Joan lived in the Mt. Shasta forest, where she became a proud member of the community. Finally back to Lodi where her earthly adventure ended and her heavenly adventure begins.
The home she made was full of love, laughter and great family dinners. The most important rule was that the family always ate dinner nightly together. She was a great listener, advice giver and hug giver.
Joan is survived by her husband of 67 years, Toy Dillon; daughters, Debbie Bassett (Dennis) and Linda (Jim) Nance; son, Todd (Tami) Dillon; and nephew, Bob Burke, who was like a son to her; grandchildren, Aaron (Vanessa) and Adam Bassett, Chay (Janeil) and Lacey Nance, Braeden, Preston and Grayson Dillon, Nick Somera, and Celeste (Kevin) Pence; great-grandchildren, Allison and Austin Bassett, Tinley, Fritzi and Zador Nance and Lily Pence.
We love you Meema. We're not saying goodbye because, as you say, that's too final. Instead, this is until we see you again.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20, 2020