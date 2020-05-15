Joan was born to George and Lillie Rosenquist Rasmussen on July 29, 1928 in Mitchell, South Dakota. The family moved to Corvallis, MT where Joan enjoyed childhood on a country farm, participating in 4-H and Rainbow Girls, later graduating from Corvallis Highschool in 1943 with an honor scholarship. She attended college at Montana State Normal College in Dillon, MT and earned a teaching degree. During the summer months, she worked at Yellowstone National Park, where a life-long love of birds and flowers began. Her first teaching job was in Ronan, MT with third graders, some of whom are still in contact with her. Joan met Bill Martin in Ronan, and they were later married July 12, 1953; then moved to Missoula and started a family. In 1964, when Bill got a job opportunity in California, they moved to Pleasant Hill; living there until 2003, then moving to Lodi. Joan devoted her life to the activities of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren – 4-H Leader, Job's Daughters, Boy Scouts and volunteering at the veterans hospital; all while being the secretary/bookkeeper for Bill's electrical contract business. Bill passed away shortly after they celebrated 59 years of marriage. With a compassion for all people, she lived life to its fullest; enjoying her last few years at Arbor Senior Living with many activities and friends.

Joan is survived by her daughters, Lori (Mark) Bryan of Lodi and Carla (Jack) Casey of Renton, WA; daughter-in-law, Pam Martin of Pittsburg, CA; grandchildren, Jamie, Joannie, Craig, Kari, Cindy, Russ, McKenna & Austin; and great-grandchildren, Noah, Amelie, Piper, Parker & Lily. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; son, John; sister, Elaine; and brothers, Ron & Darrell.

Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, a private ceremony and placement of Joan's remains will take place at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the staff at Arbor Senior Living and Vitas Hospice Healthcare. In honor of Joan's life, memorials may be directed to Guide Dogs for the Blind, 350 Los Ranchitos Rd, San Rafael, CA 94903.?

