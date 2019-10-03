|
|
Joan Nipkau was born Joan Stella Crawford in Windsor, VT on November 18, 1932. She spent her early years on the east coast and moved out to California as a teen with her family. During her time at the Lodi Academy she met the love of her life, John Herman Nipkau, and they were married for 69 years. Joan spent her working years in Accounts Payable with Lodi Unified. She loved gardening with the Lodi Garden Club, and was a member of the Tokay A's Car Club.
Joan is survived by her husband, John Nipkau; two daughters, Judy (Fred) Heberle, and Joni (James) Barosso; granddaughter, Elisa McDaniel; and grandson, Doug Heberle.
Services will be held on Monday, October 7th at Lodi Memorial Cemetery, 5750 E. Pine St at 11 am. A reception will follow in Farmington, Ca.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9, 2019