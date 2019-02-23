Joan passed into Glory November 17, 2018. She was youngest & last of the Hayhurst family of Lodi. She attended & graduated Lodi High, Class of 1954. She married her husband Jack Moore in 1957 and raised their family in Lodi. Jack & Joan were married 50 years until his death in 2008.

A devoted daughter, sister, aunt, friend, & wife - but most important to Joanie; was the role of Mother. She's survived by many nieces, nephews & children; Spivie Moore & Susan Moore. Joanie was a "corker"; extremely funny - intensely loyal. She had a spine of steel & a heart of gold. She is one of the last of a generation of "Great Dames", and that is exactly what she was. May the Lord richly bless her eternally.

In honor of Joanies lifelong love of nature, critters, gardens; a "Garden Party" Celebration of Life will be held @ the former Lodi Ave. Baptist (Now Calvary Lodi) 2301 W. Lodi Ave, 95240 Sunday, March 3rd @ 2 p.m in the fellowship hall.

Inquiries: [email protected] "> [email protected] "> [email protected] "> [email protected] Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 23 to Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary