Joan F Schweickardt passed away on June 30, 2020 at the age of 85 of natural causes. She was a resident of Lodi for over 40 years. When Joan entered heaven on that morning, she was reunited with the love of her life for almost 60 years, Jimmy.

Joan was born in St. Louis, MO. on December 2nd, 1934 to Dolores and Harold Welch. Joan was the oldest of 4 and has 2 living brothers, Douglas Welch and Dennis Welch, both of Missouri. Joan was preceded in death by her older brother Kenneth Welch. Joan married the love of her life James Schweickardt on June 11, 1960, where they wasted no time in completing their family with 4 beautiful daughters. They eventually moved to San Jose, Ca. Joan enjoyed being a housewife and selling Avon on the side. One of Joan's favorite hobbies was bowling and she belonged to several different leagues. Joan accomplished something that even some professionals haven't done and that was to bowl a perfect game of 300! Joan also loved to play bridge with her lady friends. After she gave up bowling she picked up golf and played 2-3 times a week.

Jim and Joan spent many hours walking the course together and felt it was important to give back to the community so they helped out with the youth program in Lodi. Joan was a very social woman and very kindhearted and participated in many local wine events. Jim and Joan eventually started making their own wine.

Joan was an amazing wife and mother with a huge heart and a friend to everyone she met. Joan loved spending time with her daughters and many grandchildren. Joan was very fond of all of her son-in-laws and enjoyed having them around.

Joan is survived by her 4 daughters, Suzanne Huff, Karen Holloway, Karla Monarrez and Nancy Silva; 14 grandkids and 14 great-grandkids. Joan will be greatly missed by family and friends but there is tremendous happiness that Joan has been reunited with the loves of her life!

At Joan's request no service will be held, instead if you would like to send donations in Joan's name to: St. Anne's Catholic Church, 215 W. Walnut St. Lodi, CA 95242

