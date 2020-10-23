Joan Carol (Bischel) Harmon, 79 years of age, passed away peacefully at Lodi Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was born on December 18, 1940, in Lodi, CA. She attended Lockeford Grammar school in her early years and spent her high school years at Lodi Union High School where she graduated in 1958. Her senior year, she was a cheerleader at Lodi High. She was surprised and very honored when she was voted most popular senior girl. She felt the same way when she and her good friends, Cecelia Spanos, Judy Zimbleman, and Toni Gaudet won at the song leader tryouts. She was also the first runner up of the Grape Festival Queen contest. Sharon Antrim won the title of Queen.
After graduation from Lodi High, Joanie attended Stockton College (now Delta College) and was a football queen there. After one year in college, she worked as a waitress in a few restaurants, including Happy Steak and El Pajaro. She then later worked in sales and in advertising at Lodi Life and Times Newspaper, which was her favorite job, as well as a statewide representative for Green Bay Marketing Corporation. Due to a disability later on and to be with her son, she was unable to work full time so she became a part time Avon sales representative.
Joanie had a love for dancing and she enjoyed being with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren, Mia and Logan Harmon and Katie Quaschnick. Joanie is survived by her three sons, Jim Quaschnick and his wife Lisa and her daughter Andi, Rob Quaschnick and his wife Grace and daughter Katie and Randy Harmon and his daughter Mia and son Logan. She is also survived by her sister Gloria Kretschmann and her husband John and many cousins, including Donna Bellamy (Banks) and Maralyn (Blewett Rieger) Messer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tatie and Henry Bischel and her brother Hank Bischel.
Joanie made her life in Lodi, with the exception of the five years she spent living in Sacramento. Her family wishes to thank Lodi Nursing Home and Rehabilitation for helping to care for Joanie. She loved being there because everyone was so nice and she made a lot of friends while she was there. As her final wish, her family has selected cremation and as such there will not be a funeral service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to a charity of your choice
.