Joel Nichols was born on March 7, 1943 to Arthur James Nichols and Alene K. Walker Nichols in Lodi, California. He married Charlynne Sluder on September 27, 1975. Joel was a Special Communication Technician in the Navy from 1965-1967. He retired from General Mills after 30+ years of employment. Joel liked to spend his time with his family, serving God at church, ministering to people and fishing. He was an accomplished artist and was well-known in the Lodi Art Community. He was known in the Tyler, TX Art community as the "Dot Man."

Joel went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, on one of his favorite days of the year: Veteran's Day.

Joel is survived by his wife, Charlynne Nichols of 45 years, daughter, Angela Long and husband, Charles and daughter, Lynette Duncan and husband, Mike. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and their spouses. He also leaves behind his mother-in-law, brothers-in law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Jim and Jeff Nichols and father-in-law, Bill Sluder.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony, with military honors, will be held at New Life Worship Center, in Tyler, Texas. The date will be announced after the 1st of the year. We ask that if you have been around anyone who has tested positive with COVID within 14 days of the service or you have any flu-like symptoms or a fever, please attend via the live stream only. If you attend in person, please remember to wear a mask. Temperatures will be taken at the door upon entry.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to the Benevolence Fund at New Life Worship Center.

