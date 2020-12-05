Joelle Johnson Triebsch was born in Pendleton, Oregon, to Sidney and Vivian Johnson. She and her sister Jackie had a wonderful childhood growing up in Lodi, CA, where they spent many wonderful summers with friends and family at Lodi Lake. Joelle went to Lodi High School where she was very active in student civic groups and graduated as a Lifetime Member of the California Scholarship Federation in 1955. She graduated from the University of California at Berkeley in 1959 and in her graduating class was the last Cal football team to play in the Rose Bowl. She remained a lifelong Golden Bear fan. GO BEARS! After graduation, Joelle worked in San Francisco as a buyer for I Magnin and then obtained a teaching credential and taught elementary school in Mill Valley.
In 1962, Joelle met a young Cal law student named Bob Triebsch while babysitting for her sister and brother-in-law, Jackie and Tom Parker, and they were married in 1963. Tom and Jackie and Bob and Joelle were very close and spent many wonderful holidays and vacations together with their families at their cabin in Big Trees, CA.
In 1963, Bob went to Germany to fulfill his ROTC commitment as a military officer. Joelle stayed behind in Lodi to give birth to their first child Brad. Joelle and Brad then joined Bob in Germany where they were stationed for 3 years. In 1965, Joelle gave birth to their second child Christine. In 1966, Bob and Joelle moved their young family to Washington, D.C., where Bob was assigned to run the Department of Missing Persons at the Pentagon during the Vietnam War.
In 1967, Bob joined a law firm in Salinas, CA, and became a partner. Their daughter Erin was born in 1970. In 1973, missing the sunshine, they moved their family to Turlock. Joelle became very active in local service groups, assuming leadership positions, including the American Association of University Women (hosting local political debates), the American Field Service (hosting foreign exchange students), the Girl Scouts, several PTA groups and spent much time touring local elementary school students through local, state and municipal courts to educate young people on how the U.S. legal system works.
After raising her children, Joelle returned to Cal Berkeley and obtained a degree in Landscape Architecture. She was very active with others in redesigning downtown Turlock and was also instrumental in saving sycamore trees on West Main Street and a 100-year-old oak tree on South Thor Street, and with others she created the Turlock City Street Tree Plan. She also did the landscaping tree plan for Turlock High School. In later years, Joelle became active in two book clubs and became an avid bridge player and San Francisco Giants fan.
While stationed in Germany, Bob and Joelle were able to travel extensively throughout Europe which helped both develop a lifelong love of travel. After raising their children, Bob and Joelle traveled throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and New Zealand. Joelle was a real fan of genealogy and she and Bob took many trips to Sweden tracing her roots and visiting extended family. They also enjoyed many trips to the wine country and ski trips with their friends, the Janzens, the Gemperles, the Ahlems, and the Monacos. Joelle took great pride in her yard and garden. She and Bob both loved to garden and their gorgeous backyard reflected the fruits of their labors. They hosted many large backyard gatherings for family and friends, community events, and even several weddings. Above all, Joelle loved her family. She was an outstanding wife, mother, and grandmother (Gams, Gammy, Super Gams!) and will be greatly missed. Joelle is survived by her husband Bob, son Brad Triebsch (Rebekah), daughter Christine Kunerth (Volkmar), daughter Erin Dini (Mike), grandchildren John Triebsch, Camille Triebsch, Robert Dini, Paul Dini, and Jakob Kunerth, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank her team of amazing caregivers, Val, Danna, Lynne and Shanna, nurses, and Doctors Becker and Arakelian, who were instrumental in her care and improved her quality of life greatly.
Memorial gifts may be made to Community Hospice Foundation, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356, the Dr. Fernandez Becker Celiac Research Fund at Stanford University, the Turlock Historical Society, 108 S Center St, Turlock, CA 95380, or the charity of your choice
.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Church, followed by a private interment at Turlock Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life for Joelle will be held in approximately six months.
Turlock Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.