John A. Just was called to his heavenly home September 18, 2020 at the age of 98 in Lodi, California. John was born in rural Zeeland, North Dakota on November 26, 1921, to Andrew and Rosina (Wiest) Just and was raised on the family farm.

He was married to Dorothy Ketterling on November 30, 1947 at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Lodi. They farmed on the Just homestead in North Dakota for 7 years. In 1954, they moved to Lodi. They raised three daughters, Griselda Waters, Jeanne Kay, and Angela Guerra. John worked at The Sulphur Company, Super Mold, the cannery, and at Johns Manville Pipe Plant in Stockton as a lathe operator. From 1982 until his retirement in 1990, he worked as a custodian for Lodi Unified School District. He helped to build a school for St. Peter Lutheran Church, where he was a trustee and also attended Lifelight Bible classes.

His hobbies were reading his Bible, building wood furniture, swimming, working in his yard, and riding steam trains.

Survivors include his three daughters and one son-in-law, Daniel Guerra, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren (three on the way) and his sister, Luella Bitz. He is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, four sisters, two brothers, and a son-in-law, Lansing Waters.

The family would like to thank his visiting angels, Josie, Michelle, and Stephanie, for their wonderful service.

Memorials may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church, 2400 Oxford Way, Lodi, CA 95242 or LOEL, 105 S. Washington Street, Lodi, CA 95240.

Visitation will be held at Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home, 831 Industrial Way, Lodi, California 95242, on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 1 to 4 pm.

Services will be private.

