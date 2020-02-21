|
John, 89, of Lodi, passed away on February 16, 2020. John was a Veteran and served in the Marines and later, worked for Marleys in Stockton, retiring after 41 years. John was a faithful member of his church. John was known to his friends and family as JB, Papa to his grandchildren, and Papa B to his great-grandchildren.
John is survived by his wife of 72 years, Jimmie; his son, Carl Bowling; four grandchildren, Mike Bowling, Jennifer Verdon, Raymond Downs and Kelly King; and 21 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen King.
The viewing and service will be held at Cherokee Memorial Evergreen Chapel on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. The viewing will begin at 9 a.m. and service will follow at 10 a.m. Following the service, there will be a reception at Horizon Christian Fellowship, 10702 Lower Sacramento Road, Stockton, CA 95210.
JB, Papa, Papa B, you were a wonderful Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Friend. You will be always Loved and forever Missed by all.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27, 2020