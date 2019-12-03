|
|
John Ray Eutsler, age 47, of Oceanside, CA passed away on November 22, 2019 as the result of a car accident. John was born on March 2, 1972, full of life and ready for adventure. He attended local schools, graduating from Lodi High in 1990. He was an engineer and arbitrator for Union Pacific Railroad for 20 years.
John's greatest delight was being a dad and papa. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He was generous to many charitable organizations. John will be greatly missed; and his giving nature and zest for life will be long remembered.
John was preceded in death by his father, Bill Eutsler. He is survived by his two daughters, Katelyn Rudyk (Jordan) and Jessie Eutsler; his son, Hunter; three granddaughters, Aspen, Ella and Quincy Rudyk all of Reno, NV; sisters, Kristin (Chip) Barnett of Seattle, WA and Tammy Eutsler Spicer (Neil) of Reno, NV; mother and stepfather, Lenora and Ed Wood of Lodi, CA; stepbrother, Mike (Jackie) Wood of Lodi, CA; stepsister, Kathy (Ed) Jacubowski of Phoenix, AZ; and nephews, Thomas and Lucas Barnett of Seattle, WA.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Vinewood Community Church with Pastor Kevin Brown officiating. Memorial contributions may be given in his name to the following: Hope First, in care of Grace Church Reno, 1220 Robb Dr., Reno, NV 89523 or Palomar Medical Center Trauma ICU Unit, 555 East Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92025.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9, 2019