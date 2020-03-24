|
John Frederick Bahnsen, of Morada, passed away March 12, 2020.
John was born July 3 rd , 1931 in San Bruno, CA to parents Andrew and Julia. He had one brother, Bob, who was 7 years older. John married his beloved wife of 67 years, Mona, in 1953. John and Mona have two children:, Steven (spouse Debbie) and Marianne (spouse Dan). John was Opa to five grandchildren, Erica, Caitlynn, Christopher, Andrew, and Tyler, and two great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Chloe.
John earned a Bachelor's degree at COP (now UOP) and attended Michigan State University, where he earned his PhD in School Administration, on a prestigious Mott Foundation Fellowship. John was an educator for many years, ending his career as San Joaquin County Superintendent of Schools.
John's zest for life and wide range of interests was known by many. His favorite activities included sailing as a member of the Stockton Sailing Club, serving in the Lodi Rotary, and his great joy - golfing as a member of Woodbridge Country Club, where he shot three hole-in-ones.
John resided in Morada for more than 60 years, and was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Lodi. A role model to his family and all those he encountered, John will be remembered for his humor, intelligence, and unique ability to touch those around him in profound and positive ways. He will be truly missed.
Family will hold a private celebration of John's life.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations be made in John's name to the Lodi Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 821, Lodi, CA 95241. The donations will honor John's passion for education and support scholarships for a new generation of students.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 24 to Mar. 30, 2020