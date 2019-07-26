Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Kendrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Kendrick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Kendrick Obituary
John Kendrick was born January 21, 1950 in Oakland, California. He passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019 in Lodi, California at the age of 69. John was the owner of Lockeford Auto Repair in Lockeford for 14 years.
Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of John's Life on Saturday, August 3, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Grace Church of Lockeford, 13301 Dawson Rd., Lockeford with reception immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers Memorial Contributions can be made to Knock Out Parkinson's, 651 N. Cherokee Lane, Ste F., Lodi, CA. 95240
Collins Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from July 26 to Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.