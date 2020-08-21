John Kenneth "Jack" Dunn, former teacher and school administrator, passed away Aug. 15, 2020 in Lodi at the age of 81. He was born July 6, 1939 in Albany, Ca. to George and Lexi Dunn, and was raised nearby in Cowell and Concord. He was a resident of Lodi for over 55 years.
Jack met Sheila, his wife of 61 years, in high school, and would have graduated with her, too, but he neglected to go to class enough that year. He made up for it by singing in the graduation choir and finishing the missed classes that summer. They were married two years later, headed to Germany while he was serving in the Army as a missile technician and began their travel adventures around Europe in an old Mercedes with wooden floorboards.
After the service, he attended Diablo Valley College, Stanford University, and received a Bachelors degree in Sociology and a Masters degree in Communications at University of the Pacific. He worked for IBM and Dean Witter before becoming a teacher and administrator with Lodi Unified School District. As a communications instructor at Delta College, he helped decades of students learn to speak in front of others comfortably. He was one of the founding teachers at Bear Creek High School and always supported Career Technical Education.
Jack was a former choir boy (really), stray animal attractor, tormentor of sports officials (when playing softball or basketball), teacher, coach, union president, reader of books, golfer, and longtime member of the Lodi-Tokay Rotary. He served on the San Joaquin County Grand Jury, was named a UOP Alumni Fellow, and actively participated in the Greater Lodi Area Democrat Club for many years.
He and Sheila traveled the world with friends - from Russia and the Galapagos to Australia and around the US.
Jack was smart, funny, and irritatingly irreverent at times. To his last days, he gave people that particular grin that made us all wonder what would come out of his mouth next.
Preceded in death by his parents and brother James, he is survived by his incredibly patient wife, Sheila; sister-in-law, Kathy; sons, Patrick and John (Karen Schmidt); and grandchildren, Katie and Jake.
Jack would like everyone to wear a mask, register to vote, vote early if you can, and donate time and/or money to the Lodi Boys & Girls Club (bgclodi.com
), the Alzheimer's Foundation (www.alzfdn.org
) or, better yet, ActBlue.com.