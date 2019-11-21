|
|
John Fredrick Korphage was born on April 20, 1932 in Chanute, Kansas to Theresa Korphage and Bernard Korphage. John passed away on November 17, 2019. He was 87 years old.
Following high school, John attended junior college for a year or two before enlisting in the U.S. Army. He was active duty from September 1952 until September 1954. Following two years in the army, he then went back to college at Emporia State. It was here where he met the love of his life, Donna Lou. They married April 28, 1956 and moved from Kansas to Fresno, CA, where they made their first home. John went to work for Longs Drugs. While in Fresno, John and Donna had three children; Kathy, Kristi and Jeff. They moved to Lodi, CA in 1970 where John became manager of the Lodi Longs. John spent 40 years with Longs Drugs before retiring. He and Donna enjoyed playing bridge and traveling. John also loved to play golf with his buddies.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Donna; his parents; two sisters; three brother in laws; two sisters in law; one daughter in law; and one nephew. He is survived by his children, Kathy Van Spronsen (Dave) of Escalon, Kristi Maxey of Lodi, and Jeff Korphage of Ventura; seven grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; 8 nieces; 5 nephews; 3 sisters; one brother; and one brother in law.
Visitation will be Monday, November 25 at Lodi Funeral Home, 725 S. Fairmont Ave., Lodi, CA from 12p.m. to 5p.m. A mass will be on Tuesday, November 26 at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 215 W. Walnut St., Lodi, CA at 10 a.m.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his name be made to St. Anne's Catholic Church, or the .
Additional information is available at www.lodifuneralhome.com.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019