John Linden King, Sr. (John L.) graced this world with his birth on September 19, 1938 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. Born to Lillian and George L. King, the first of seven children.

No one could have known then what he would accomplish. He was loved and respected by all who knew him. John L. never stopped for a minute. He married the love of his life Barbara Lorelei Mason, raised three loving children, rode rodeo bulls, built and raced many race cars ... his latest was his Miata in which he returned to racing at 79 years young. He was an artist, drove for UPS 15 yrs, then a painting contractor and wallpaper hanger which led to King's Interiors. Barbara and John had many accomplished businesses.

He was an amazing father.

John L. was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and mentor. He was a believer in God, an achiever of dreams and a strong motivator.

John Linden King, Sr. was taken from us on July 7, 2020, at the age of 81. We are all very deeply at a loss and very saddened. No words to express the loss of our Father.

He leaves behind to love and to remember him always his three children, Lorrie (John), Susan (Dennis), Johnny (Shandra); grandchildren, Nichole (Alfonso), Anthony (Martha), Felicia (Kent) and Jeremy; great grandchildren, Mia, Maddox, Gunner, Gage, Natalie and Aiden; sisters, Rosie, Carol and Aletha; as well as several loving nieces and nephews and a host of friends. John also leaves behind his loving puppies Dutchess, Jody and Lulu.

He is met in Heaven by his forever love Barbara, his father and mother, two sisters and his little brother.

