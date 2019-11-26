|
John Martin Ruoff III, age 81, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Nov. 19, 2019 while surrounded by his family and loving wife of 59 years in the comfort of his home. John "Marty" was born in Niles, Ca. on Dec. 4, 1937 and was raised in Napa and Ukiah. He developed a lifelong love of gardening while working in the local Nursery in Ukiah before proudly serving our country in the U.S. Air Force. John embarked in a long and successful 31 year career with PG&E in Napa, San Rafael, and eventually Calaveras County until he retired as an electrical field estimator.
John was a talented self-taught carpenter who was not afraid to build onto a house to make room for his growing family. He was a devoted provider to his family and cared deeply for their well-being. He ultimately settled in Campo Seco where he established a homestead where family still resides. He would carry out his last years in Lodi, Ca.
John loved VW buses, Cadillacs, old cars and his dogs. He enjoyed camping, wood-working, and reading. His favorite book was Pilgrims Progress which he read many times. He loved the movie "African Queen", and looked forward to watching Lawrence Welk every week. He was also a passionate Giants fan. As an active member of Lodi Community Church, John was a strong man of faith which he displayed in quiet confidence throughout his life along with a deep love for family.
John is survived by his wife, Nadine Ruoff (Henley); son, John Martin Ruoff IV (wife Daun); daughter, Betsy Shinn (husband Joe); son, Dan Ruoff (wife Maria); 9 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.
Private services will be held by close family in San Andreas, Ca. John's wish is that in lieu of flowers to please consider donating to the s Project.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, 2019