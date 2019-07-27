|
John R. Jory of Lodi passed away on July 24, 2019 in Stockton. He was born on July 14, 1977 in Lodi to John Jory (wife Georgia) and Debbie Clayton (partner Jim Scholl).
He enjoyed roller coasters, traveling, Bubba Gump Shrimp, concerts & shows and his dog Joey.
He is survived by his sister Jeanne Barron, his grandmother Elaine Powell, 2 nieces, a nephew, numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at Collins Funeral Home in Lodi on July 29, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from July 27 to Aug. 3, 2019