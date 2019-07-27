Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Collins Funeral Home
Lodi, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Jory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R Jory


1977 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R Jory Obituary
John R. Jory of Lodi passed away on July 24, 2019 in Stockton. He was born on July 14, 1977 in Lodi to John Jory (wife Georgia) and Debbie Clayton (partner Jim Scholl).
He enjoyed roller coasters, traveling, Bubba Gump Shrimp, concerts & shows and his dog Joey.
He is survived by his sister Jeanne Barron, his grandmother Elaine Powell, 2 nieces, a nephew, numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at Collins Funeral Home in Lodi on July 29, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from July 27 to Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.