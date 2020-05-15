John Sherwood Handel
1944 - 2020
John Sherwood Handel of Lodi passed away on May 3, 2020 in his home of natural causes.
John was born in Lodi to Sherwood and Phyllis Handel on September 23, 1944. He graduated for Lodi High School in 1962 and received his AA from Humphrey's College in Stockton. John married Janice May Brown on June 28, 1969 in Lodi. He was a forklift driver for Valley Industries for over 30 years.
John liked spending time with his family, going camping and taking cruises. He also loved to read Tom Clancy books. In his retirement, John enjoyed traveling with his wife Janice. He also loved to spend time with his grandson Ethan.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Handel; daughter, Stacey Handel; brother, Ron Handel; and his parents, Sherwood and Phyllis Handel.
John is survived by his daughter, Denise (Handel); son-in-law, Keith Long; and his grandson, Ethan Long of Spraks, Nevada. He is also survived by his brother, John Worner and his wife Ann of Texas, as well as many cousins.
At this time, due to Covid-19 outbreak, services will not be held.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from May 15 to May 21, 2020.
