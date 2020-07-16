John Whitted was welcomed into this world by parents, Floyd and Gertrude Whitted and big sister, Mary Ann in Davenport, Iowa, on July 22, 1938. He ended his life's journey on July 11, 2020 leaving his loving family and many close friends.
Growing up in Des Moines, the smallest, most feisty kid on the block, John earned the nickname "the mouth". He attended Parsons College in Fairfield, Iowa where, in 1957 he met his wife, Jean. They married in 1960 and moved to Berkley, California where John attended graduate school. After moving to Lodi in 1962, two sons completed his family, Christopher in 1964 and Stephen in 1966.
John was a high school social studies teacher in Lodi Unified School District until his retirement in 1996. John loved to teach and loved kids, especially those with unique stories and special issues. His years in education provided him with many colleagues who remained close and lifelong friends. Among other jobs he had over his lifetime were window washer, cannery worker, shoe salesman, CTA representative, and cattle wrangler.
When he wasn't working, John's interests were numerous. Camping, hiking and fishing were among his hobbies as well as skiing, tennis, running and cycling. His endless curiosity led him to spend long hours researching family history, actively participate in politics and social issues, and read widely about history and culture.
After retirement John and Jean spent more time with family and friends often in their cabin high in the mountains of southern Colorado. Other travels included trips to Egypt and China as well as various spots around our beautiful country. His lifelong interest in Native American culture was enhanced by time spent in New Mexico with dear friends in Picuris Pueblo.
John was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2007. His long and tenacious fight with that disease was an inspiration to many. He was proactive in fighting Parkinson's, informing himself and others of new treatments, and encouraging an optimistic approach to life. He was instrumental in maintaining and growing our local Parkinson's Support group and starting "Parky Poker", a group of men who met regularly to play poker "very slowly".
John was a man of strong opinions, great compassion. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother, he is survived by his wife, Jean; son, Chris and his wife Stacy; son, Steve and his wife Bridget; grandchildren, Audrey, Ethan, August, and Sydney; sister, Mary Ann Millhone and other close members of our extended family. John was grateful for a long, productive life full of rich experiences and great love. He would want all of us to continue to look for and find love, joy, and meaning in our own lives.
To recognize John's struggle with Parkinson's, the family would appreciate any gifts in his honor be directed to an organization which is a leader in research on a cause and cure for Parkinson's, the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinsons.org/
, 200 SE 1st Street, #800, Miami, FL, 33131. A celebration of life will be postponed until we can all hug each other again.