John Willis Connelly, passed away June 18, 2020 at Lodi Memorial Hospital, at the age of 92.

John was born in Des Moines, Iowa, January 10, 1928 to parents Myrle and Hazel Fern Connelly. The oldest son and one of 9 children. Survived by sisters, Geraldine and Shirley; brothers, Cecil and Myrle Jr.; daughter, Jeanette Wootten of Canon City Colorado and her two sons; daughter, Karen Anderson of Lodi, her 5 grandchildren; and son, Keith Connelly of Star, Idaho, his daughter and granddaughter.

John will be joining his wife of 49 years, Hattie Faye Connelly, who passed in 2004. Married in 1955, they raised 3 children as a military family and residents of Lodi. John was a resident of Lodi for 52 years, moving here after a 22 year career in the U.S. Navy. A member of the Greatest Generation, he served in the Navy during WWII, Korea and Vietnam wars, from 1945 until 1967. He served on several ships, and was stationed in Japan and Guam. His father signed his enlistment papers as a 17-year-old and he made a promise to his mother no tattoos. He honored that promise until his death, a man of character, A promise made is a promise kept and a promise to your mother is eternal.

He moved the family to Lodi in 1968, to work for the US Postal Service as a letter carrier. He carried the mail for most of Lodi at one time or another for 20 years. His daughter Karen and son Keith attended Tokay High School. John was a common sight at sporting events in Lodi; serving as spectator, fund raiser, coach, an umpire and basically the guy that could be counted on to always be there to help. John was always that friend that could be counted on anytime any place. Anyone called friend had a special place in his heart. He served as President of BOBS and performed countless hours of helping youth sports. John and Faye were active members of the Lodi Promenaders, square dance organization where John served as President. They loved to dance and joined other groups as well. He also was a member of various RV groups, making to trips around the country and to Canada. John was able to attend the World Series with his son Keith in 1984, 1988, 1989 and 1990. They also attended Super Bowl XXIII in Miami, to watch the 49ers win another title. He loved to play golf and had 3 Hole in Ones. One of his most enjoyable activities was to watch his granddaughter, Samantha perform on stage. Another came with the birth of his great granddaughter, Elizabeth in 2019.

John continue his RV travel and cruising when he married Zelpha Williams in 2008 and were married until her passing in March 2011.

John was a member of the Naval Reserve and American Legion Post 22. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, where he was still dancing at 92. He was a member of The First Baptist Church of Lodi where he was baptized for a second time at age 91.

A viewing was held on Monday, June 22 at Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home. The Funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 23, 10 a.m. at Cherokee Memorial Park Vineyard Chapel. There is a 50 person limit due to California's Covid 19 regulations. Masks are required.

There will be a military guard ceremony graveside at 11:15, with no limit on attendance.

There will be live streaming of Chapel ceremony, please check Cherokee Memorial website for information.

