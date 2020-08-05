1/1
Jonell K. McVey
1943-2020
Jonell K. McVey passed away at home on July 29th, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born in Boden, North Dakota in 1943 and moved to Lodi In 1945, and graduated from Lodi High in 1960. Jonell had a long career with the County of San Joaquin as a public servant in the Law & Justice field. She retired in 2006 from the District Attorney's Office, after 40 years of service. She was a dedicated San Francisco 49er fan, she enjoyed crafts, country music, playing card games with her family and idolized Elvis Presley.
Jonell was preceded in death by her parents, Harry & Catherine Bauer; her beloved husband, Denny McVey; brother, Monte Bauer; niece, Karen Battershell; and her canine companion "Bandit".
She is survived by her daughter, Teri (Bill) Booth of Lodi; her son, James Colson of Lodi; her daughter, Kathy (Daniel) Olmsted of Oakland; her son, Denny (Brea) McVey of Village Oaks; and her daughter, Debbie (Rod) Hensen of Eugene, Oregon; her much loved grandchildren, Samantha, Lindsey, Alesia, Jake and Cody; and her little dog "Sam".
Flowers can be sent to Cherokee Memorial Services, 831 Industrial Way, Lodi, CA 9520.
A graveside service will be held Friday, August 7th at 10am at Cherokee Memorial Park, 14265 N. Beckman Road in Lodi.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Aug. 5 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home
831 Industrial Way
Lodi, CA 95241
(209) 334-9613
August 4, 2020
Beloved Friend Wreath
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Rodney Hensen
August 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Cherokee Memorial Park & Funeral Home
