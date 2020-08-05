Jonell K. McVey passed away at home on July 29th, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born in Boden, North Dakota in 1943 and moved to Lodi In 1945, and graduated from Lodi High in 1960. Jonell had a long career with the County of San Joaquin as a public servant in the Law & Justice field. She retired in 2006 from the District Attorney's Office, after 40 years of service. She was a dedicated San Francisco 49er fan, she enjoyed crafts, country music, playing card games with her family and idolized Elvis Presley.

Jonell was preceded in death by her parents, Harry & Catherine Bauer; her beloved husband, Denny McVey; brother, Monte Bauer; niece, Karen Battershell; and her canine companion "Bandit".

She is survived by her daughter, Teri (Bill) Booth of Lodi; her son, James Colson of Lodi; her daughter, Kathy (Daniel) Olmsted of Oakland; her son, Denny (Brea) McVey of Village Oaks; and her daughter, Debbie (Rod) Hensen of Eugene, Oregon; her much loved grandchildren, Samantha, Lindsey, Alesia, Jake and Cody; and her little dog "Sam".

Flowers can be sent to Cherokee Memorial Services, 831 Industrial Way, Lodi, CA 9520.

A graveside service will be held Friday, August 7th at 10am at Cherokee Memorial Park, 14265 N. Beckman Road in Lodi.

