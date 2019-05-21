Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vineyard Chapel in Cherokee Memorial Park
14165 N. Beckman Road
Lodi, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
215 W. Walnut Street
Lodi, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jordan Baysinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jordan Guido Baysinger


1999 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jordan Guido Baysinger Obituary
Jordan Guido Baysinger, age 20, died on May 10, 2019 in Galt, California. Jordan was born on March 4th, 1999 in Sacramento to his loving parents Frank and Debbie Baysinger. Jordan, although diagnosed with cancer at the age of 10, is remembered for being a goofy, fun-loving young man. Jordan is survived by his parents Frank and Debbie and his sisters Mackenzie and Sloan Baysinger as well as his sidekick Riley the dog; His Grandmother Elaine Baysinger and his Grandfather and his wife Alex and Laura Ragsdale. His Aunts and Uncles Shanna and Eric, Robert and Jenny, Sera Baysinger, and Jackie Van Ruiten. And his beloved cousins Julianna, Vanessa, Adriana, Madeline, and Nicholas. Jordan was greeted in heaven by his Grandfather Robert Baysinger and Grandmother Donna Ragsdale. A viewing will be held on May 22nd at Vineyard Chapel, Lodi from 5-8pm. The funeral will be at St. Anne's Church, Lodi on Thursday, May 23rd at 10 am.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from May 21 to May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.