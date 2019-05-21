Jordan Guido Baysinger, age 20, died on May 10, 2019 in Galt, California. Jordan was born on March 4th, 1999 in Sacramento to his loving parents Frank and Debbie Baysinger. Jordan, although diagnosed with cancer at the age of 10, is remembered for being a goofy, fun-loving young man. Jordan is survived by his parents Frank and Debbie and his sisters Mackenzie and Sloan Baysinger as well as his sidekick Riley the dog; His Grandmother Elaine Baysinger and his Grandfather and his wife Alex and Laura Ragsdale. His Aunts and Uncles Shanna and Eric, Robert and Jenny, Sera Baysinger, and Jackie Van Ruiten. And his beloved cousins Julianna, Vanessa, Adriana, Madeline, and Nicholas. Jordan was greeted in heaven by his Grandfather Robert Baysinger and Grandmother Donna Ragsdale. A viewing will be held on May 22nd at Vineyard Chapel, Lodi from 5-8pm. The funeral will be at St. Anne's Church, Lodi on Thursday, May 23rd at 10 am. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from May 21 to May 27, 2019