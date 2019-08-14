Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Tapia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Bernardo Tapia


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jose Bernardo Tapia Obituary
Jose Bernardo Tapia, 65, went to be with the Lord, surrounded by his loving family, on August 8, 2019. Bernie was born on August 15, 1953 in Los Angeles, and he later moved to Lodi as a child.
Bernie was survived by and very proud of his 4 children, Bianca Tapia, Bernie Tapia, Joseph Tapia and Briana Tapia; his 6 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren. Bernie is also survived by his mother, Elfida Cobarrubio; and his 3 siblings, Katherine Thatcher, Guadalupe Sanchez Jr., and Rebecca Belasco.
Bernie will always be remembered for his love of family, music, movies and conversation. He will be forever missed.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on August 15th at Century Assembly in Lodi, CA.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Aug. 14 to Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.