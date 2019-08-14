|
Jose Bernardo Tapia, 65, went to be with the Lord, surrounded by his loving family, on August 8, 2019. Bernie was born on August 15, 1953 in Los Angeles, and he later moved to Lodi as a child.
Bernie was survived by and very proud of his 4 children, Bianca Tapia, Bernie Tapia, Joseph Tapia and Briana Tapia; his 6 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren. Bernie is also survived by his mother, Elfida Cobarrubio; and his 3 siblings, Katherine Thatcher, Guadalupe Sanchez Jr., and Rebecca Belasco.
Bernie will always be remembered for his love of family, music, movies and conversation. He will be forever missed.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on August 15th at Century Assembly in Lodi, CA.
