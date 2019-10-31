Home

Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Evergreen Chapel
Cherokee Memorial Park
Lodi, CA
Jose Guadalupe 'Lupe' Martinez Robles


1942 - 2019
Jose Guadalupe 'Lupe' Martinez Robles Obituary
Jose Guadalupe "Lupe" Martinez Robles, 77, of Lodi, passed away on October 23, 2019. Lupe was born in Nayarit, Mexico on June 5, 1942 to Adolfo and Maximina Martinez. He worked at Holz Rubber Co. for over 40 years. Lupe loved the outdoors, was an avid fisherman and spent most of his free time tending his garden with his dog Pinta. He enjoyed his 'drink' while cooking and listening to his favorite music. Out of nowhere he would surprise you with his Karate and Kung Fu moves. Most of all he appreciated spending time with his family. He was quite the comedian and it showed in his terms of endearment for most, such as, "Mama Cat", "Vibora" and "Catfish."
He is survived by his children, Amparo Martinez, Ruth Martinez Morey, Sara Martinez, Celina Martinez and Jose Martinez; grandchildren, Desiree and Mario Lynch, Daniela and Donny Morey, Jasmine Maldonado, Phillip Arroyo, Mikey and Bella Steed, Jaylyn and Avery Gonzalez; great grandchildren, Kaylin Gutierrez, Thomas Lynch, Natalia Loftin and River Morey.
He will truly be missed by all. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 1st, 2019 1:00 p.m. at the Evergreen Chapel in Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi, California.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, 2019
