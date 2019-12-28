|
It is with a heavy heart and deep sorrow to inform, Jose Landa was tragically taken from his family in a terrible accident on December 20th, 2019. He lives through his wife and son whom he was the sole provider, through his work and good deeds as the owner of Lodi Smog and Services Center; now they are left without that support. His heart touched a lot of lives, he was a well known and respected man in the community due to his kind, loving, and helpful heart, and now he will be deeply missed in the community. The Landa Family will need any support/donations of any kind. If you find it in your heart to please help, the proceeds will go towards the services, and any expenses for their own. Thank you and God bless.
Services will be held at Bear Creek Community Church, 11171 N Lower Sacramento Rd in Lodi, today, Saturday, December 28th, at 11 a.m.
Donation Information:
P.O. Box 1374 Lockeford, CA 95236. Go Fund Me via FaceBook: Raising money for Jose Landa. Go Fund Me via Website: Junior's Funeral & Family Expenses.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020