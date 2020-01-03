|
Jose Landa (a.k.a Junior/ J.R) a well-known and respected businessman from Lodi, California passed away on December 20th, 2019 at the young age of 41. He passed in a tragic car accident. He had many hopes and dreams and accomplished so much at his young age. Junior was the owner of Lodi Smog and Service Center who had just obtained his Masters in Mechanics and had over 25 years of experience in the industry.
He was born on January 30th, 1978. He is survived by childhood sweetheart and wife of 20 years Hilary Landa, his son, Omar Landa, sister Farydy Jordan and parents Jose (Pepe) Landa and Susana Landa.
He was full of life, loved to travel and explore adventurous endeavors from traveling across the country, the world, the states or simply camping with friends and family as much as he could. He was loving, caring, generous, kindhearted, responsible, helpful and the type of person who made you feel like somebody who mattered and who he would always be there for, no matter what.
He touched so many lives and is truly missed by so many friends, family and members of his local Lodi community. He was a loving son, father, husband, brother- your carnal, cousin, friend, favorite uncle, and one of the best men ever who has left us too soon. His passing has left a void in so many of our hearts and our lives will never be the same … Until we meet again Jose - save us a spot and put in a good word for us all up there! You are loved and missed!!
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 3 to Jan. 9, 2020