Jose Luis Ceja, of Lodi, California, born on June 4, 1950 in Jaripo, Michoacan, Mexico, passed away at age 68 on March 26, 2019. He worked for 35 years in the Lodi Winegrapes industry. As the Foreman at Lange Twiins Winery and Vineyards, he was lovingly called "El Patron".

Jose was the loving husband of Erminda Ceja for 45 years. He is survived by his son, Luis Urias; daughters, Blanca Cordoviz and Angelica Ceja; grandchildren, Brittany Urias, Brooke Urias, and Faith Cordoviz; and great-grandchild, Jace. He is the fifth of twelve children and is survived by eleven brothers and sisters. He also leaves behind his adored sidekick dog, Kanela.

Jose's hobbies were playing poker, dominoes, and music. He really enjoyed taking care of his garden and watching the Dodgers!!

Friends and family can pay their respects at the visitation on Saturday, April 6 from 10:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Lodi Funeral Home, 725 South Fairmont, Lodi, California, 95240. A funeral service from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. will follow. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary