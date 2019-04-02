Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lodi Funeral Home
725 South Fairmont
Lodi, CA 95240
(209) 369-3564
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Lodi Funeral Home
725 South Fairmont
Lodi, CA 95240
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lodi Funeral Home
725 South Fairmont
Lodi, CA 95240
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Ceja
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Luis Ceja


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jose Luis Ceja Obituary
Jose Luis Ceja, of Lodi, California, born on June 4, 1950 in Jaripo, Michoacan, Mexico, passed away at age 68 on March 26, 2019. He worked for 35 years in the Lodi Winegrapes industry. As the Foreman at Lange Twiins Winery and Vineyards, he was lovingly called "El Patron". 
Jose was the loving husband of Erminda Ceja for 45 years. He is survived by his son, Luis Urias; daughters, Blanca Cordoviz and Angelica Ceja; grandchildren, Brittany Urias, Brooke Urias, and Faith Cordoviz; and great-grandchild, Jace. He is the fifth of twelve children and is survived by eleven brothers and sisters. He also leaves behind his adored sidekick dog, Kanela.
Jose's hobbies were playing poker, dominoes, and music. He really enjoyed taking care of his garden and watching the Dodgers!!
Friends and family can pay their respects at the visitation on Saturday, April 6 from 10:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Lodi Funeral Home, 725 South Fairmont, Lodi, California, 95240. A funeral service from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. will follow.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now