|
|
On Thursday, February 20, 2020 Jose S. Herrera, loving husband and father of five children, six granddaughters, and three great grandchildren, passed away at the age of 86.
Jose was born on May 20, 1933 in Abasolo, Guanajuato Mexico, spending most of his formative years in Mexico City. He graduated from Stockton High School and earned an Associate in Arts degree from San Joaquin Delta College in 1974.
Jose was preceded in death by his son, Ernesto. He is survived by his wife, Dolores; and four children, Laura, Norma, Gerardo, and Leticia; his sisters, Mrs. Juanna Herrera Jaime, of Penjamo, Guanajuato Mexico and Ms. Ofelia Herrera of Mexico City, DF Mexico.
The following is a brief tribute to a life well lived:
"There Are Gains for All Our Losses," by Richard Henry Stoddard
There are gains for all our losses,?There are balms for all our pain:?But when youth, the dream, departs,?It takes something from our hearts,?And it never comes again.
In 1955 Jose arrived in Stockton, from Mexico City to visit his uncle Manuel Solis. Within a short time he applied for and was granted a green card. While employed through the railroad, he met and fell head over heels in love with his lifelong wife, Dolores. Together they raised five children.
?We are stronger, and are better,?Under manhood's sterner reign:
Over the years Jose sought an education, graduating from Stockton High School, via night school. During that time his teacher announced a citizen program and Jose quickly took advantage of the offer. The program paid $10.00 for Jose to become a US Citizen. Like so many immigrant stories, Jose, together with Dolores, mentored their five children to become college educated. Honor and service to country was also a core value of Jose. Both of their sons served this country in the United States Army, with distinction.
?Still we feel that something sweet?Followed youth, with flying feet,?And will never come again.
When Jose was a single man in his twenties, he befriended a family (widowed mother and three children). The family was grieving, and on Thanksgiving Day, they only had rice and beans to eat. Suddenly, arriving at their doorstep, there was Jose with a big turkey for a family feast.
Something beautiful is vanished.
While in his thirties, Jose was diagnosed with severe Rheumatoid Arthritis. He was hospitalized for a year and thereafter vowed to fight this crippling condition. Rising to meet the challenge, Jose became a lifelong swimmer. For the next 40 years of his life, Jose would swim every day. Even at the age of 75, he was still swimming 100 laps per day. Although he eventually slowed down, even in his eighties, Jose would often be spotted in an early morning water aerobics class at Twin Arbors in Lodi. Jose lived out his final years on his beloved ranch, always busy building, mending and harvesting with Dolores by his side.
?And we sigh for it in vain:
Jose, husband, father, mentor, friend.
We behold it everywhere,?On the earth and in the air,?But it never comes again!
Please join us in celebrating Jose's life. A service will be held on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at 10:00a.m. at the Vineyard Chapel in Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 N. Beckman Road, Lodi CA, 95240. The final committal will follow at Cherokee Memorial Park, located off of Highway 99 at Harney Lane, Lodi CA, 95240.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to RA Foundation, 8815 Conroy Windermer Rd., Suite 309, Orlando, Fl. 32835, www.helpfightra.org.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 7 to Mar. 13, 2020