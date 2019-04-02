Joseph Michael, born on September 6, 1919 in Stockton to parents Thomas and Miriam Michael and passed away on March 26th at the age of 99 in Stockton, Ca.

A lifelong resident of Stockton, Joe will always be remembered as a warm, thoughtful, generous man, contributing to his community, family and friends in countless ways. He attended local schools and graduated from Stockton High School in 1938. He attended Santa Clara University until he enlisted in the US Marine Corp in September 1941, after the completion of his junior year. In September 1942, Joe returned to Santa Clara University to complete his senior year, graduating with a BS. In June 1942, he transferred to the US Navy and was assigned to officer's training at Columbia University in New York. He was then sent to the Philippines as a Naval Lieutenant, where he continued his service until the termination of WWII. While serving in the Navy, Joe was awarded the American Defense Victory Medal and 4 Battle Stars by the Seventh Fleet Commanding Officer and the Chief of Naval Operations Base, Philippine Islands. Joe returned to Santa Clara University School of Law and received a Doctor of Jurisprudence in June 1948.

Joe opened his law office in Stockton in 1949 and years later was joined by his beloved nephew, John Cammack. He served as a president of the Young Democrats of San Joaquin County and president of the San Joaquin Bar Association. While practicing law, he became was nationally recognized as a consultant for HUD on subsidized housing and began a development company in 1969, building and managing housing for low income families and developing assisted living centers for seniors. He formally retired from law to focus on development and was elected president of the Rural Builders Council of California. Joe's successful company, Professional Apartment Management, generously offered scholarships, tutoring and childcare for several of the resident's children.

Joe was also a committed volunteer for the California Youth Authority, mentoring many young men with kindness and faith. Joe later retired from development and founded The Parks Management Company in order to focus on the management of assisted living centers. He retired in 2015, at the age of 96 after founding a nonprofit formed to assist women, children and the homeless in Stockton.

He and his wife, Shirley, were active participants at St. Michael's Church, and loved their dear friends in the parish community. Joe had an unwavering belief in God's presence and strong commitment to prayer. Joe loved golf, travelling (especially to Hawaii), fishing, gardening and entertaining in his beautiful yard. His love, support, and commitment to Shirley and his children was always present. He was extremely proud of his Lebanese heritage and the strong Lebanese community in Stockton. He lived his life with modesty, honesty, intelligence, dignity, integrity and an unmatched generosity of spirit.

Joe is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Shirley (2015) and his great grandson, Jaymen (2018).

Joe will be greatly missed by his children: Sandy, Miriam (Dick Gregory),

Cindy (Glenn Clarke), David (Pam Michael), his seven grandchildren:

Lexi, Cia, Lizzie, Patrick, Joey, Karly and Matthew, his four great grandchildren: Tyler, Sierra, Dominic and Anthony , his sister-in-law, Betty Bogovich and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A mass celebrating Joe's life will be held at St. Michael's Church on Friday, April 12 at 11:00 am. There will be a luncheon reception following the mass: St. Michael's, 5882 North Ashley Lane, Stockton.

Contributions may be made in his honor/memory to St. Mary's Dining Room, 545 W. Sonora St., Stockton 95203.