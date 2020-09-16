Tom was born May 13, 1928 in Santa Rosa, California. At the age of 92 he went to be with the Lord on September 6, 2020, surrounded by his family. During his childhood, his family moved to Lodi, California. Tom graduated from Lodi High School in 1948.

He is survived by his wife Elizabeth; his children, Joan Jordan, Jack Jordan (Nancy), Jim Jordan (Gloria) and step-daughter Sandi Thomblin; two grandsons, Jeremy Jordan and Joseph Jordan (Jacqueline;) and two step-grandchildren Meagan Mathias (Todd) and Christopher Rodgers (Marla). He was also fond of his niece, Jennifer and nephews, Jon and Geoffrey.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Olive Jordan and Miller Jordan; and his beloved brother, Dick Jordan.

Tom's favorite pastimes were camping, fishing, hunting, golfing and flying a 182 Cesna many years ago. He also loved building things, such as an oak ski boat, RC airplanes, bird houses, and converting a school bus into a motor home. Many sought out his expertise at repairing diesel trucks and autos. Spending time with good friends and his family brought him great joy. He was instant friends with anyone he met.

Over the years, he worked for Fish & Game, Pac Bell, the Chrysler dealership in Lodi, and was the head bus mechanic at LUSD. His passion was driving logging trucks and owned several. He also owned Western Cylinder, a machine shop for automotive and heavy equipment. He strived to be a professional at everything he did.

Tom was a member of First Baptist Church in Lodi, ushering and helping whenever he could.

Interment will be private. A memorial service will be held when covid restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of San Joaquin.

