Josephine "Jo" Riva Giometti passed away June 3, 2019 at the age of 92. She is preceded in death by her parents Antonio and Giulia (Masdonati) Riva and husband Joseph J Giometti. She is survived by her daughters Janice (George) Inglish and Julie (Duane) Wahl, grandchildren Molly Wahl and Joseph Smith.

She was employed for 30 years by the Stockton Development Center retiring only upon its closure. Josephine was a charter member of the Church of the Presentation and was always actively involved in many volunteer activities at the parish. She also volunteered for over 30 years at St. Mary's Dining Room. For over 40 years Jo cashiered every December at Seagale Bros. Christmas tree lot, where she always made minestrone soup and polenta for the hard-working crew and some of the customers. Josephine was an active board member of the Central State Credit Union for more than 30 years.

Josephine was also a member of the Italian Catholic Federation, Branch #395, Alpha Iota Sorority, and the San Joaquin Historical Society.

When not working or volunteering she enjoyed travel in the US and the world. Jo spent many happy summers at the City of Stockton Family Camp at Silver Lake with friends and family. She would remind the family of her first trip to Silver Lake in the early 1940's, traveling there in the back of a truck with a group of other young campers. For Josephine, family was always an important part of her life. Jo will be missed by her family, colleagues and many friends.

At her request no funeral services will be held. Burial will be private at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery. DeYoung Memorial Chapel assisted the family with preparations. Donations may be made to St. Mary's Dining Room, 545 W. Sonora St., Stockton, CA 95203.