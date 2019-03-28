Josephine P. Parson, (Jay) 92 of Lodi, passed away on Saturday March 23, from a lengthy illness.

Josephine was born in Trabia Sicily, Italy, on February 19, 1927. She traveled with her mother to Cleveland Ohio in 1928. At the young age of 11 she and her family relocated to Lodi, California.

She is best known and loved for her many talents in arts and crafts, crocheting and her love of cooking many homemade specialty dishes. Jay was known to be a hard worker. Some of her employer's consisted of: M & R Packing House, Libby McNeil, Pacific Coast Producers, Foster Wood, Cottage Bakery, Alexander Bakery, Rainbow Bakery and ISS Electric. Jay also owned several businesses such as: The Pampered Palace, The Western Inn, and a Beauty Salon in Menlo Park. Over the last 30 years Jay opened her home as a caregiver and housed many elders.

Jay is survived by her Son Robert (Bob) Hesseltine of Clements, Grandson Jeffrey Hesseltine of Arcata, Granddaughter Jill Hesseltine-Medina Elizalde and Jill's husband Martin Medina Elizalde of Alabama, 3 Great grandchildren (Callie, Tegan and Kailasa), her brother Peter & Diane Battaglia of Galt, her brother in law Antonio (Tony) Cancilla, of Trabia Sicily, and several nieces and nephews.

Proceeded in death by: Husband Edwin Merkel, Parents Josephine & Rosario Battaglia, Brothers Dominic Battaglia, Russell Battaglia and her sisters Rose Marie Gunn and Gloria Cancilla.

Viewing will be held from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with Rosary commencing at 6:00 p.m., on Sunday March 31st at The Vineyard Chapel located in Cherokee Memorial Park, Lodi. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday April 1st. at the St. Ann's Catholic Church, Lodi. Committal to follow at Cherokee Memorial Park in the Temple of Memories Corridor of Faith. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 28 to Apr. 4, 2019