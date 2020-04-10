|
It is with heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Joyce Helene Duval. Born in Stockton, California to the late John and Laura Dentoni. She attended Stockton High School, where she met the love of her life, Dalton Duval. Dalton and Joyce were married for 63 years.
Joyce loved dogs and opened her own pet grooming business in Lodi called Monique's Paw. She loved the dogs and cherished the quality time she had with her family and friends. Her other passion was ballroom dancing and with her husband Dalton, they operated a dance club called Merry Makers. She cherished taking care of and spending time with her family, friends and traveling.
She is survived by her husband, Dalton; and their children, Laura Boyer (Richard), Melinda Boisse (George), Kim Martin (Louie), and Dalton Duval Jr. She was the very proud grandmother of her seven grand-children and five great grand-children.
Joyce was the social one in her family and was loved by her family and many friends. Joyce is deeply loved and missed.
Immediate services will be private and a celebration of life will be held when restrictions are lifted.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 16, 2020