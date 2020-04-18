|
Laquita Joye McDole King passed away on April 11, 2020 peacefully with her loved ones at her side. Joye, as she was known to all, was born on December 6, 1931 at the family home in Tryon, Oklahoma to Robert D. and Marguerite McDole.
Joye graduated from high school in Stillwater, OK as Valedictorian and continued her education at St. Anthony's Nursing School where she graduated with honors in 1953. Her first RN position was in Oklahoma City. On a whim with two girlfriends who had secured jobs as teachers in California Joye drove west and was immediately hired as a surgical nurse at Stockton's St. Joseph's hospital in 1955.
A blind date introduced her to an energetic young anesthesiologist, and in 1957, she and Dr. Norman D. King were married in Carmel. Following an adventurous honeymoon in Hawaii, Joye and Norm set up house in Lodi across the street from Chuck and Hilda Wentland who have remained lifetime friends and business partners.
Four years later the King's adopted their son, Robert Kevin King and in 1965 they added Keri Lynn King to the family. Joye remarked that their 'happiest days' were the addition of their son and daughter to the family.
Joye was actively involved in the children's school and 4-H activities. She was a volunteer for the Newcomers Club, the Flame Tokay Hospital Auxiliary, Lakewood PTA, Marc Club, San Joaquin County Medical Auxiliary, Lodi Symphony League, Friends of the Library and an active member of the First Methodist Church. Joye sang in the church choir for over 25 years. She was a fundraiser for Hutchins Street Square Foundation and the Community Concert association.
As partners, Joye and Norm were pioneers in the medical field. The King's and Dr. and Mrs. Jack Leary were the founders of Lodi's Outpatient Surgical Center on Ham Lane. Joye felt strongly that a surgical center was needed in Lodi, especially designed for children who would be rocked by their parents before the procedure and sent home that night to sleep in their own bed. She served as a recovery nurse during the first years of the Center's operation.
Joye was an active traveler with treks throughout the world and a tenacious bridge player. She was also an ardent fan of the San Francisco Giants and counted her dinner with SF Giant first baseman Orlando Cepeda as a highlight.
Joye is survived by her daughter, Keri and fiancé Mike Figone; her three very loved grandchildren, Jessica, husband Ryan Combs and daughters Hannah, Addison and Kylie; Joseph and wife Nicole, and Matthew Vanderlans. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Robert McDole of Chicago, Illinois; husband, Dr. Norman D. King; and son, Robert Kevin King.
In honor of Joye's life, memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Oak Street or Friends of the Library, P. O. Box 703, Lodi. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 18 to Apr. 24, 2020