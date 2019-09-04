|
Juanita Lerma entered the gates of Heaven peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones on August 29, 2019. She was born on July 11, 1959 in Lodi, Ca to Fred and Dolores Madrid. Juanita was a devoted and loving mother to her only daughter, Sheena Lerma (her forever and always baby girl) and grandmother to her two grandchildren, Joseph and Alanah, whom were her everything. She was a loving wife, sister, aunt, Nina and friend to many.
Juanita enjoyed her gardening, yard sales, playing softball, going on bike rides, playing her keno, and well known for her barbecuing and cooking. As well as being a true Raider fan. She worked at General Mills for 20 years and in the Toy department at Walmart.
Juanita is preceded in death by her grandparents; parents, Fred and Dolores Madrid; and sister, AnnaMarie Madrid-King.
She is survived by her husband, Carmen Gomez Jr; daughter, Sheena Lerma; sisters, Yolanda Martinez and Diana Lucero; brother, Richard (Maria) Madrid; nephews, Jimmy King, Raymond (Rachael) Madrid, and Marcus Madrid; nieces, Desiree (Jeremy) Gonzalez, Alicia (Jonathon) Sarabia, Melissa (Angel) Preciado, Alexis Madrid, Stephanie Mattingly and Rachel Madrid; and 15 great nieces and nephews.
We want to thank all family, close friends, Dr. Soe and BristolOptimal Hospice for all the support.
There will be a celebration of life on Friday September 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at her home church, The Pentecostals of Lodi, 321 N. California St. Lodi, CA. All are welcomed to join us in celebrating her life.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10, 2019