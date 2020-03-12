|
|
Judith Joan Albers (Smith), 76, passed away at home surrounded by her family March 5, 2020. Born July 4, 1943 in Livingston, Montana to Loretta and Clarence Smith. Judys' mother relocated her and her siblings to California in 1949. She attended elementary and high school in the Lodi area.
In 1959 she met and married the love of her life, Marvin Albers. Together they had three children. Judy and Marvin made a home in Rio Vista where Judy was fortunate to stay home and care for the family while her husband worked. The family moved to Madera in 1977 where they owned and operated their family pizza parlor, "The Big Cheese". Later on, the family moved to Hawaii and then returned to California settling back in Lodi. In her later years, Judy enjoyed her work as a day care provider. She was known to her children and their families as "Grandma Judy".
Judy was a loving wife to her husband Marvin for 60 plus years, a devoted mother and grandmother to not only her children but those she looked after. She enjoyed cooking, caring for others, and being with her family.
She is survived by her husband Marvin; children, Kelly Wheeler (Jerry), from Galt, Ca., Brien Albers (Becky), from Eau Claire, Wi., and Kimberley Kidson-Trigg (Christien), from Lodi, Ca. Six grandchildren, Ryan Szichak, Kaleigh and Lynzie Albers, Jadin, Alexandria, and Tyler Kidson-Trigg; sister Nancy Wagstaff; and many nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents Loretta and Clarence Smith; brother Bruce Smith; sister, Camille Benner, and sister, Mary Tonn.
Judy's celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 28, at 10 am at United Congregational Christian Church 701 S Hutchins St. in Lodi.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Judes or .
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2020