Judith Kay McLane, 79 years of age, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family at Hospice House in Stockton on Saturday, August 1, 2020 following a long and heroic battle with diabetes. With her were her daughters, Jane and Jill Thomas, and her husband, Michael Harmon. Some 50 years ago when she was diagnosed with diabetes mellitus it was a virtual death sentence, but she courageously refused to let the disease dictate her life and who she was. She participated in sports, including golf and tennis (a membership at Woodbridge Golf and Country Club), waterskiing, volleyball, swimming at Jack Chappell's Swimming Club, roller skating and tennis. She took ballroom dancing from Jesslyn Pearson. She and Mike were avid Bridge players.
Judy was born in Stockton on December 30, 1940 to Kenneth and Vivian L. (Benton) McLane and was a life-long resident of Lodi. She attended Emerson School through third grade, Needham School from fourth through eighth grades and Lodi Union High School, from which she graduated in the class of 1958. She then attended Sacramento State University. In Needham School she was a member of the 8th grade Glee Club.
She became a dental assistant, working for her father-in-law, Doctor Byron Thomas, DDS and worked as office manager for Dr. Mardini, M.D. for some years. At one time she was a co-owner of the Lodi Crusher Semi-pro baseball team. She was active in and worked for many charitable organizations, such as Lodi House, the Marc Club, the Salvation Army and the Lodi Public Library. She took piano lessons from William Pisani.
On April 16, 1998 Judy and Mike traveled to Kauai, Hawaii and were married by a 7th Day Adventist pastor in a small service at the Fern Grotto. Being active in the Church included teaching in the better living Chips Program and accompanying Mike on the piano for some of his vocal solos. Judy and Mike set a challenge for themselves of visiting all fifty United States and every National Park, and they succeeded.
Judy is survived by her husband of 22 years, (Charles) Michael Harmon; two daughters, Jill M. Thomas (Eric) and Jane E. Thomas (Levi Huffman); stepson, Randy Harmon; step-granddaughter, Mia Harmon; step-grandson, Logan Harmon; stepdaughter, Lori Harmon; and step-granddaughters, Taylor and Steffani Harmon. Judy was preceded in death by her sister, Joanne Rantz (Tony).
She was a long time member of the Marc Club, Friends of the Library, LPL Foundation, and English Oaks 7th Day Adventist Church.
Judy and Mike have selected cremation, so there will not be a funeral service. In lieu of flowers we urge you to make donations to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, Lodi House, PAWS, Medic Alert Foundation, the Salvation Army, a worthwhile local charity of your choice or to the Mike and Judy Harmon Charitable Trust care of the Mike and Judy Harmon Donor Advised Fund in care of the Lodi Community Foundation, 955 University Avenue, Suite A, Sacramento, CA 95825. Please sign the online guestbook at www.cherokeememorial.com.