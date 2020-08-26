Judy Clara Bader of Lodi, California, 76, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Judy was born on October 21, 1943 to Clara and Gottlieb Bader. She attended San Francisco State, majoring in Law and minoring in Merchandising. She started her own travel agency, B&J Travel in 1976. During her 56 years as a travel agent, she has traveled the world almost completely, and had many interesting experiences such as crocodile hunting in the Amazon River and trying turtle dishes in China. She held major leadership positions in many clubs in the community and formed a class to teach women how to be less afraid in the public eye.

Judy loved going on cruises and playing cards with her neighbors. She was part of a bowling league called "The Moonlighters". She enjoyed participating in sports car rallies with the Lodi Sports Car Club. Her cats brought her so much joy, she talked about them all the time and took good care of them.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Clara and Gottlieb Bader; and two brothers, Duain Bader and Mel Bader.

Judy is survived by her two cats, Harry and Sweetie; her nieces, Christine (Jim, Megan) Silva and Denise Bader; her nephews, Kendall (Shyia, Gabe, Kaia) Bader, Shawn & Kelly Bader; cousins, Loren (Penny) Greeneich, Luetta Gellatly, Earl (Pat) Frey, Marlene Doughty and numerous other cousins.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

"If it were possible to have had a better time, I don't know how… what a great life." - Judy Bader

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store