Judy went to her lighthouse in the sky on February 23, 2019 at the age of 75.

Judy was born on October 13, 1943 in Lodi to Edward "Swede" and Estelle "Stella" Anderson. Just was raised in Galt where she graduated from Galt High School in 1961. Judy worked a few years of her life at JC Pennys, but spent the majority of her life as a housewife.

Judy was a lifelong Elvis and Raiders fan and those are reflected around her house. Judy found her greatest pleasure spending time with her family, especially her grandson Jason. Judy will be remembered for her handmade gifts and treats, as well as the elaborate decorating of her house for holidays.

Judy is survived by her husband, Michael Alan Bender Sr., sister and brother-in-love Kathleen and Stanley Mall, son and daughter-in-love Jeffery and Renee Walker, daughter Tracey Singh, grandson Jason Singh, nieces and their families Kari, Russell and Connor Chadwick, and Blane, Deidre, Una and Aoife Mall-Mooney.

Judy will be cremated and her ashes will be returned to her beloved city by the bay.

A memorial service will be March 28, 2019 at 1pm at Lodi Funeral Home. Please wear your Raiders', Elvis, or silver and black to celebrate Judy's return home. Reception to follow at the home of Stan and Kathy Mall, 1001 Lakehome Dr., Lodi, immediately after memorial.

Judy will be greatly missed.