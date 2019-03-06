|
Julia Carmen Delmas, 70, of Lodi, passed away on February 28, 2019. She was born in Guatemala, on September 15, 1948, to Victor and Herminia Aldana. She worked for F & M Bank as a bank teller for 10 years. She enjoyed gardening, traveling (especially recently to Hawaii), wine tasting, and most importantly spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, John Delmas; daughters, Jennifer (Kevin) Kreutzer and Janel (Ryan) Bedford; grandchildren, Aiden Kreutzer, Ava Kreutzer, and Lucy Bedford; sisters, Ana Vera and Olga (Mario) Noble; mother, Heriminia Aldana. She was preceded in death by her father, Victor Manuel Aldana.
A chapel service will be held on Friday, March 8, at 12pm at Collins Family Funeral Home. There is no visitation and committal is private. Collins Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 6 to Mar. 13, 2019