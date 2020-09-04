June Laverne (Martin) Fena, 93, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was born on June 17, 1927 in Lodi, CA, to Gustave and Hilda Martin, the youngest of six children. She grew up in the Newman-Patterson countryside where her father worked for the Modesto Irrigation District. She met and married Toby Fena in 1953 ,and raised their 2 children in Lodi, where they celebrated 63 years of marriage, until his death in 2016.

June was a talented seamstress who loved sewing her own clothes. As a wife and mother, she enjoyed working in a variety of local businesses, but made a career of her fondest job, presser at several local professional dry cleaners. Being a clothing aficionado, this was the perfect job for her. In the mid 1960's, June and Toby established Fena's Sweet Shop, a homemade candy store. June became the managing proprietor of the family business, which also served Blewett's Ice Cream in their fountain. June was quick to perfect the secret family recipes of homemade candies. She spent several years running Lodi's only independently owned candy store.

June was a devoted wife and mother,and a proud, generous grandmother, who loved and cherished her family. She especially treasured her 4 great grandchildren, grateful to have been able to know them. She enjoyed music, gardening, and dancing. June and Toby spent years traveling to Southern

California, Mexico, Arizona, and Nevada in their RV. They had their best moments on the road with relatives , and joining in their RV club destinations with family and friends. June learned to love line dancing activities during these road trips, and brought her dances and music back to Lodi, where she taught line dancing for many years at LOEL Center. She was proud to put on her jeans, boots, and bling, and dance onstage many times at the Lodi Grape Festival. Upon retiring from RVing, June and Toby got their kicks in Jackson, where June earned her keep by hitting an astonishing number of jackpots over many years. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.

June was preceded in death by her husband, Toby Fena; and her siblings, Edwin, Darlene, Irwin, and Virginia. She is survived by her sister, Vonda Thompson of Modesto; her children, Terry (Maryann) Fena and Toni (Mark) Vilinskas of Lodi; her grandchildren, Michael (Lindsay) Fena of Reno, David (Chelsea) Fena of Lodi, Ross (Jamie) Vilinskas of Lodi, Chelsea (Carolyn) Vilinskas of Walnut Creek; and her 4 great grandchildren, Wyatt and Graham Fena of Reno, and June and James Vilinskas of Lodi; along with many nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid 19 health concerns, there will not be a chapel service or celebration at this time. A Catholic burial will be private at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery. Collins Family Funeral Home, 123 N. School Street in Lodi, will host a viewing on Tuesday, September 8, from 4-7 pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store