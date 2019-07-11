Resources More Obituaries for Justin Dickerson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Justin Robert Dickerson

1979 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Justin Robert Dickerson, age 39, passed away unexpectedly on June 23, 2019 in Woodbridge, California.

Justin was born on September 6, 1979 to Robert James "Jim" Dickerson and Susan Kay Perlot Dickerson. Justin spent his first few years of his life in Tracy, California with his parents and older sister Jamie Lee Dickerson. In 1983, Justin moved to Lodi with his mother and sister. In 1986, the family welcomed a little brother, Keegan Shane Chatwood.

Justin initially attended Lodi High, but when his father fell ill he moved back to Tracy and finished high school at Tracy High. Upon his father's passing in 1998, he returned to the Lodi area where he remained for the rest of his life.

His working career started as a body piercer and he worked at three separate tattoo shops; 5150 Tattoo in Lodi, Hardcore Tattoo in Stockton, and Anchors Away also in Lodi. He started a new career in the automotive body and paint industry, working at his mother and stepfather's family owned business- Sacramento Fleet Collision and Refinish in Sacramento. Upon their retirement in 2018, he went to work for HD Distribution in West Sacramento.

In 2000, Justin met Holly Whiteside and they married in 2010. In 2013 they had their son, Magnus Savage Dickerson and purchased their home in Woodbridge. Their relationship spanned a 17 year period.

Justin loved nature and the outdoors. He had a wealth of information regarding wildlife and plants. He especially loved reptiles and had snakes and lizards for pets ever since he was six years old. He loved pit bulls and had many as pets. One of his favorite places was lodi Lake and he spent many hours their fishing with his son Magnus, who was his whole world. Justin's greatest achievement was as a father.

Justin was a wonderful chef, he was the best cook in our family and loved to cook family meals with his mother, often cooking entire meals by himself, most notably, Thanksgiving dinner. His specialty was bar-b-que and homemade sauces. He could always be counted on to bring the most food to any function and everything was homemade.

Justin was a wonderful artist and could draw anything he saw with great precision. He was an aficionado of punk, heavy metal, rap and country music. Justin had a larger than life personality and definitely stood out in the crowd due to his stature, red hair and blue eyes. He was a force to be reckoned with as soon as he could walk. He was a passionate in everything he did.

Justin is preceded in death by his father, Robert James Dickerson, his paternal grandparents Robert and Paula Dickerson, his maternal grandparents Marguerite Vosburg Canale and Robert Lee Perlot.

Justin is survived by his son Magnus, mother and stepfather Susan Perlot-Haney and Darrow Haney, sister Jamie Lee Dickerson and her daughter Rowdy Lee Dickerson, brother Keegan Shane Charwood, Holly Dickerson mother of Magnus, uncle John Paul Dickerson, his loving girlfriend Amanda Mae Johnson, stepsisters Jacqueline and Hannah Haney, her children Karsen Mitchell and Bristol Jones. He leaves behind many other close family members and friends, some from as far back as high school. Justin will be missed by all who love him.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date, near what would have been Justin's 40th birthday. For information regarding that, please contact Susan at 916-213-1999 or [email protected]