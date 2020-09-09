1/1
Karen Aubrey Pellegrini
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Aubrey Pellegrini, age 82, passed away peacefully at home August 30th, 2020 after battling lung cancer. She was born December 22nd 1937 to William And Ruth Jack in French Camp, California. Karen was a special person to a lot of people. She will be greatly missed by all. She was an avid reader and loved to swim, gardening and loved taking care of her Orchids!
Karen is survived by her husband, David Pellegrini; sister, Beverly Rushing; daughters, Cindy Johnson and Judy Shiota (Van); step-children, Angel Smetts, Kathy Six (Scott), Tommy Pellegrini; as well as 11 grandkids, 8 great grandkids and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Jack; her son, Joseph Olson; and step-son, David Pellegrini Jr.
Please join us in a graveside service on September 18th @ 11:00 a.m. at Lodi Memorial Cemetery 5750 E. Pine Street, Lodi CA 95240
In Lieu of Flowers donations may be made to Hospice of San Joaquin www.hospicesj.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Sep. 9 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lodi Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved