Karen Aubrey Pellegrini, age 82, passed away peacefully at home August 30th, 2020 after battling lung cancer. She was born December 22nd 1937 to William And Ruth Jack in French Camp, California. Karen was a special person to a lot of people. She will be greatly missed by all. She was an avid reader and loved to swim, gardening and loved taking care of her Orchids!
Karen is survived by her husband, David Pellegrini; sister, Beverly Rushing; daughters, Cindy Johnson and Judy Shiota (Van); step-children, Angel Smetts, Kathy Six (Scott), Tommy Pellegrini; as well as 11 grandkids, 8 great grandkids and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Jack; her son, Joseph Olson; and step-son, David Pellegrini Jr.
Please join us in a graveside service on September 18th @ 11:00 a.m. at Lodi Memorial Cemetery 5750 E. Pine Street, Lodi CA 95240
In Lieu of Flowers donations may be made to Hospice of San Joaquin www.hospicesj.org