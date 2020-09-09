Nick Adams was born on April 12, 1937 in Saint James, New York and entered Heaven on August 21st, 2020. He was an avid sports fan and loved spending Sundays watching football. He loved both the New England Patriots and the Raiders as they were part of his past in Boston and his love for California. Nick attended Culver Military Academy and served in the military for over four years, he attended Harvard University and later was in the class of 1966 Santa Clara University receiving his MBA in marketing. Nick was a salesman at heart, he was so smart and loved showing off the newest gadgets that would hit the market. Nick was a fanatic for electronics and loved every new toy that came out. He loved music and over the years performed in many groups, at events, at church, and most recently was a member of Mixed Metafore. Nick was a member of United Methodist Church and loved telling people of the work that the Lord did in his life. He loved to debate politics and loved even more if you gave him a challenge at presenting his point. Nick is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne; three daughters, Julia, Elizabeth and Catherine; two step sons, Rick and Jeffery; and four grandchildren.

A memorial service for Nick will be held at a future date.

