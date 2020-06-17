Katherine was born on Aug 14, 1927 in Woodson, OR as Katherine "Kag" Salmon, and went to school in Westport, OR where she and all of her siblings had attended school. Katherine graduated from Westport Oregon School in 1946 in a class of 12 students. During World War II, she met her future husband Frank S. Wright, a U.S. Marine Corps Private, in 1942 at the age of 14. He was 16 years old from Little Rock, AR, and was stationed at Tongue Point, OR. He was in the Marine Corps Raiders and 5 months after they met, he was transferred overseas to Guadalcanal and Iwo Jima. They corresponded with each other until their marriage on June 30, 1946. Katherine was the eighth of nine children of Charles and Kate Salmon.

Katherine was an expert oil and watercolor artist of places she had visited. Her portrait paintings were admired by many in the field of toll painting. Her talent shown through in her craft of Bonsai gem trees and the making of jewelry. She and her husband traveled through California, Nevada and Arizona searching for stones and rocks for their craft.

Katherine was preceded in death by seven of her siblings. She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Frank; her three sons, David (Brenda), Duane (Jeannette) and Dean; four granddaughters, Tricia (Ken) Robertson, Cheryl (Peter) Breech, Christina (Mando) Moreno, Beth (Ian) Schneider; and 11 great grandchildren, all from Lodi.

At this time, there will only be a family graveside service. Donations can be made to Hospice of San Joaquin.

