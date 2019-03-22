Kathy was born to William and Ann Mason in Renton, Washington where her parents worked for Boeing Aircraft. At the age of two, the family moved to Murphys, Ca., at the request of her uncle who at the time was the only doctor in the area. In the late 1950's, the family moved to Galt, Ca. where she attended Seventh Day Adventist school, and later Galt High, graduating in 1970. While living in Galt, Kathy's parents operated a home for disabled children. Before and after school, she and her brother helped with the care of the children. In 1971, she went to work for The Voice of Prophesy in Los Angeles, but moved back to Lodi, Ca. after the earthquake. At that time, she started her career in the medical field working as a transcriptionist for several doctors in the Lodi/Stockton area.

Kathy had a love for music, especially choral music. She had a beautiful alto voice and joined the Stockton Choral in 1975, and it was there she met the love of her life and spent the next 43 years singing duets at churches throughout the area. At one point, she and her husband started a singing group called the Port City Singers, singing for churches in the valley and the foothills during the summer months. She loved her Lord and Savior, some days she would spend hours in her King James Bible doing research on a single verse. She was an excellent writer, and liked to do interior decorating.

She is preceded in death by her parents. Kathy is survived by her husband Eric of 43 years, brother Pat Mason (Shelah) of Juneau, Alaska, first cousin Michael Mason (Gary) of Sacramento, Ca., niece Lezlie Garcia (Andrew) of Tennessee, and grand-nieces Jordan and Daniell Garcia, and grand nephews Mason and Christian Garcia.

There will be a memorial service at 11:00 A.M. on April 8th at Zion Lutheran Church in Lodi. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 22 to Mar. 29, 2019