Kathie was born on April 10, 1932 in Bloomington, Illinois to George & Elizabeth Buck and passed away November 1, 2019, at home, with the love of her life by her side. She enjoyed many wonderful years with her parents and brother, Chuck. During the Depression she and her parents moved to Lodi, CA. The West Coast gave the Buck Family the opportunity to gain financial security.
During her senior year in high school she met a handsome young man named Ken Cooper. They fell in love and were married 2 years later. Kathie gave birth to 2 daughters and was delighted in the ability to be a stay at home mom. The couple moved to a wonderful neighborhood in Lodi and have been there over 60 years. Kathie was active in her church sewing circle; singing in the choir and her daughter's and later grand children's sporting events. She loved knitting and handing out her special dish cloths and playing card games with family and friends. Kathie especially loved supporting Kenny in all his sporting activities.
Kathie remained in close contact with her brother & sister in law, Margaret, and her two nieces Lynne and Julie who she dearly loved. Although they lived in Bloomington, Lynne and Julie were always very special to her and they would continue to visit them on various family reunions. Kathie and Ken enjoyed many years of travel to various states and in Canada for incredible family reunions with her extended family.
Kathie is survived by her loving husband, Ken and they celebrated their 68th wedding in August. She is also survived by her daughter Pam Konefal (Joe), her daughter Roxanne Oddo (Tony). She also leaves behind the grandchildren she dearly loved, Nathan, Allison, Chris & Kristen and great grandchildren, Kylee, Logan, Brooklyn and Walker.
Kathie will be reunited with her best friend, Viola who she loved like a sister.
Services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday at Zion Lutheran Church, 105 S. Ham Lane, Lodi. A brief graveside service will be at Cherokee Memorial Park, Hwy 99 at E. Harney Lane. Visitation will take place from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, Wednesday November 6, 2019 at the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park 14165 N. Beckman Rd. Lodi, CA.
In lieu of flowers Ken is requesting donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or American Hospice.
