On Monday, January 20, 2020 at the age of 68 Kathleen Ann Love passed away peacefully in her home with her loving husband James Love by her side. In her final hours she was surrounded by her four children and their families.
Kathy was born on January 9th in Belleville, Illinois to Virginia Ann McGuire and Joseph Dean Chandler. As a young child, Kathy along with her brother Jerico Chandler and sister Barbara Nestal moved to Oakland, CA. where they were raised by their mother. Kathy grew up in Oakland, or as she referred to it "the Hood" where she attended grade school through high school. Along the way she met many lifelong friends. While in high school, she found her true passion of being a hair dresser and made it her life's work to make the world better one haircut at a time.
Kathy settled in Lodi, Ca in the early 1980's where she established herself as a great friend, confidant, mentor, counselor and surrogate to many. She touched many lives and impacted each of those deeply. She loved to laugh, cook, entertain, redecorate, always down for a good craft, was an absolute warrior, was "Strong like Bull" and lived life by the mantra "feel the fear and do it anyway."
She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia and father, Joseph. She is survived by her adoring husband, James Love; her children, Dawn (Phillip) Seelenbacher, Amber (Darren) Stewart, Tim (Amber) Litton, Emily Kinderman (John McGrath); grandchildren, Madison, Harlie, Katelin and Eliza Litton, Wyatt and Tatum Seelenbacher, Penelope and Henry Stewart; and her eleven siblings, Jerry, Barb, Connie, Greg, Clay, Cindy, Bobby, Judy, Missy, Richard, Cynthia and Todd. She was a loving wife, mother, sibling, aunt, and friend to whoever crossed her path and will be missed dearly.
Everyone knows how Kathy loved to have a good time with her family and friends. Her wishes for an end of life celebration would be just that. She wanted everyone to grieve, heal and wait until the weather warms and the calla lilies bloom to gather and celebrate her. We will share dates and times with everyone as we start to carry out her plan.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29, 2020