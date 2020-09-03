Kathryn E. Spears, 66, of Lodi passed away in Sacramento on August 26th, 2020. Kathy was born in San Jose as the third of four children to Zane and Patsy Grever. Kathy and her family moved to Lodi in 1960. Kathy was a graduate of Lodi HS in 1972. In 1974, she married Robert (Bob) Spears, and soon after had three children, Christy, James, and Tyson.

Early in life, Kathy worked at Holt Brothers in Stockton and then went on to work at Guild Winery as a line worker. Kathy worked at the winery for two decades and left there as a Foreman. After 20 years at the winery, Kathy decided to go back to school and become a Computer Service Technician. After she graduated from BTTI, she started her career at Samuel Jackman Middle School in Sacramento. Kathy worked there until she retired in 2011.

Kathy enjoyed spending time gardening, sewing, relaxing at Seacliff Beach and fishing in Kodiak, Alaska. Kathy and her husband became involved in square dancing in the late 90's. Kathy was such a talented seamstress that she was able to create all her own amazing dresses and Bobs outfits to match. Kathy loved to spend time with her family. She was referred to as Oma by her 5 grandchildren (Emily, Trevor, Adalina, Tyson Jr, and Leah). Kathy was a big part of her family's life, had a tremendous impact on each of them and will be dearly missed by all.

Kathy is survived by her daughter, Christy (Kurtis); sons, James and Tyson; her five grandchildren; sisters, Sharlene Sullivan (John) and Lori Thomas (Don); and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her Parents, Zane & Patsy; brother, Dennis; and husband, Bob.

Please join us to celebrate Kathy's life, held at the home of her daughter. If you plan to attend, please wear a mask and help us practice social distancing.

Celebration of Life for Kathryn E. Spears, Saturday, September 12th, 11700 N Alpine Rd. Lodi, Ca. at 11:00am.

